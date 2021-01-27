Letter: Thiessen wrongly blames media, instead of politicians

The Jan. 9 Buffalo News published a column by Marc Thiessen discussing how Donald Trump instigated the mob that attacked our Capitol. Thiessen refers to a report stating that because the “media has lost its credibility” Donald Trump was able to convince millions of Americans that there was election fraud.

However, our media cannot control how voters evaluate media information. Americans are free to believe election conspiracy theories and ignore alternative explanations.

Media information includes the political speech protected by our First Amendment. This protection includes the right of Americans and their elected politicians to misinform voters if they choose to do so. The slander and scare tactics in political attack ads are an example.

Americans still need to be able to use political speech but must also obey the laws of our democracy.

The attack on the U.S. Capitol was an obvious violation of these laws. This attack on our Capitol was incited by Trump and confirms that the biggest threat to our democracy is political parties that are willing to endorse deceptive and immoral politicians.

Michael Patterson

Clarence Center