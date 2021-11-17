Letter: Thiessen twists meaning of critical race theory

For a few years now, “critical race theory” has been a favorite right-wing straw man, its meaning twisted and selectively exaggerated to persuade white parents that their school-age children are being taught to feel shame and guilt about the role of whites in the history of slavery and repression of Blacks in America.

In his column of Nov. 13, Marc Thiessen twisted the concept even further, to argue that it “rejects reason,” is based in reverse discrimination, and inevitably leads to violence.

Thiessen’s own reasoning reveals its inherent bias: He cites recent essays by the historically right-leaning American Enterprise Institute – hardly an objective journalistic source.

Then he bases his entire argument on the opinions of Princeton historian Allen C. Guelzo. Guelzo is, indeed, a distinguished historian, a renowned and award-winning authority on such topics as Lincoln, the Civil War, the politics of Reconstruction, and the history of American Christian theology. But critics of Guelzo’s work have argued that it ignores the Black perspective, sentiments generated by the experience of being Black in America.