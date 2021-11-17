Letter: Thiessen twists meaning of critical race theory

For a few years now, “critical race theory” has been a favorite right-wing straw man, its meaning twisted and selectively exaggerated to persuade white parents that their school-age children are being taught to feel shame and guilt about the role of whites in the history of slavery and repression of Blacks in America.
In his column of Nov. 13, Marc Thiessen twisted the concept even further, to argue that it “rejects reason,” is based in reverse discrimination, and inevitably leads to violence.
Thiessen’s own reasoning reveals its inherent bias: He cites recent essays by the historically right-leaning American Enterprise Institute – hardly an objective journalistic source.
Then he bases his entire argument on the opinions of Princeton historian Allen C. Guelzo. Guelzo is, indeed, a distinguished historian, a renowned and award-winning authority on such topics as Lincoln, the Civil War, the politics of Reconstruction, and the history of American Christian theology. But critics of Guelzo’s work have argued that it ignores the Black perspective, sentiments generated by the experience of being Black in America.
CRT is a sophisticated approach, drawing on insights from several different academic disciplines, designed for discussion in law school and post-graduate levels of higher education. It is, indeed, “systemic” – Guelzo and Thiessen seriously misrepresent the meaning of that term.
Human culture is systemic; it, and human history, are best understood through recognizing and understanding the interrelated parts of the system, which includes both social relations and the sentiments they generate.
Until recently most middle- and high-school teachers had never heard of CRT, because it is not applicable to primary or secondary education. The right-wing effort to demonize and quash it – and thereby any discussion of race and social inequality in the schools – is outrageously irresponsible, and dangerously anti-democratic.
Phil Stevens, Ph.D.
Emeritus anthropologist, University at Buffalo