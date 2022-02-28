Letter: Thiessen shows ignorance when it comes to Canada

Marc Thiessen has proven once again in his Feb. 19 column that he is a loud-mouth blockhead spewing his trite and his opinions about something he knows little about, namely the recent protests in Ottawa, Canada and the border blockades conducted by spurious, narrow-minded rabble rousers, racists and out right bigots. He must be paid by each erroneous word to fill a void or meet a quota.

These protesting individuals are a sect and are not “many” as Thiessen maintains. They number in the hundreds compared to millions of law-abiding Canadians who are showing tolerance and acceptance of steps that had to be set in place for the benefit of the majority of Canadians during the pandemic.

Calling Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, a despot is “rich.” Are you familiar with a former U.S. president who at every turn attempted to ignore and subvert the Constitution?