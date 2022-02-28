Letter: Thiessen shows ignorance when it comes to Canada

Marc Thiessen has proven once again in his Feb. 19 column that he is a loud-mouth blockhead spewing his trite and his opinions about something he knows little about, namely the recent protests in Ottawa, Canada and the border blockades conducted by spurious, narrow-minded rabble rousers, racists and out right bigots. He must be paid by each erroneous word to fill a void or meet a quota.
These protesting individuals are a sect and are not “many” as Thiessen maintains. They number in the hundreds compared to millions of law-abiding Canadians who are showing tolerance and acceptance of steps that had to be set in place for the benefit of the majority of Canadians during the pandemic.
Calling Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, a despot is “rich.” Are you familiar with a former U.S. president who at every turn attempted to ignore and subvert the Constitution?
Trudeau has made the right decisions to protect Canadians from the pandemic and from disgraceful agitators. What did Donald Trump, the radical right’s messiah do? He lied about the seriousness of the Covid-19 pandemic and made wearing masks, and vaccinations, a platform to divide and disunite American citizens. He lied about the outcome of the 2020 election. He encourages his disciples to gerrymander districts and restrict voting rights to visible minorities to better the election chances of right-wing politicians.
Thiessen and Tucker Carlson and other ultra conservatives have the unmitigated gall to label Canada a dictatorship where “personal freedoms” are being trampled. Personal freedoms do not mean that an individual has the right to override the freedoms of other citizens.
Thiessen is an ignoramus when it comes to Canada as are other right-wing uninformed bigots like Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity. They need to focus on providing real news in America rather than gaslighting and spewing misinformation and outright lies. Stop getting your information from the fringe.
Removing the so-called “Freedom Fighters” from Ottawa, and the border crossing blockades is about protecting the collective freedom and safety of the majority of law-abiding Canadian citizens, not the individual freedoms of a fringe element that postures as martyrs for freedom.
Gordon Manary
Williamsville