Letter: Thiessen’s weak defense of Trump is indefensible

Once again upon opening The News Opinion page on a recent morning, we are subjected to the skewed palaver of one Marc Thiessen. Surely there are conservative pundits who are more objective and less biased. Thiessen’s views have been consistently pro-Trump and his bias and skewed views are distortions if not outright fabrications.

On a recent day, he blames President Biden for failing to make bipartisanship happen. Please. No Republican voted for the American Rescue Plan although a solid majority of the electorate is in favor of it. Republicans are a party now in the hands of Donald Trump cultists with a very few notable exceptions. And the loudest of them are still touting the “Big Lie” of election fraud. Shameful.

As the late Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan so memorably said “Everyone is entitled to their own opinion but not to their own facts.”

The fact is that at the beginning of the Obama presidency, then Republican majority leader of the Senate, Mitch McConnell vowed openly to block any and all Democratic legislative proposals. He succeeded. The Republican obstructionist stand continues to this day.

Only the voters can change this situation by supporting Democrats in 2022 or in supporting those few Republicans who dare to go against the cult of Trump.