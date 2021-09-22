 Skip to main content
Letter: Thiessen’s true nature reveals itself in column
The Sept. 17 column by Marc Thiessen shows exactly why he is a Republican hack. He poses the question as to why Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the so-called mastermind behind 9/11, isn’t dead yet, and then blames President Biden. Wrong. He answers his question in the third paragraph: “At a March 2007 hearing, Mohammed openly admitted what he had done.”

In case Thiessen doesn’t remember, neither Barack Obama nor Biden was in office in March 2007. That would have been his boss, George Bush. So, instead of blaming Biden, his favorite scapegoat, let’s put the blame squarely where it belongs, on the Bush administration.

David Battaglia

Tonawanda

