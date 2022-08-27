Letter: Thiessen’s recent column on Cheney is ill-conceived

Marc Thiessen’s smug celebration of Liz Cheney’s recent primary loss demonstrates what’s wrong with his brand of political commentary and our current politics. Thiessen’s critique of Cheney devolves with two observations: “She thinks stopping Trump is more important than stopping Democrats…; and later in the piece, “Republican voters’ top priority is to defeat Joe Biden.” Really?

I join with other contributors to this column who ask the question: What has happened to the Republican Party (and their mouthpieces)? The Republican Party I remember stood for something: fiscal responsibility, respect for law enforcement, global leadership, the rule of law. I may not have agreed with their iteration on those issues, but they were legitimate issues worthy of public debate and a great party. Cheney is a true Conservative Republican on the issues, and while my views and hers diverge widely, she deserves a better fate than being sacrificed on the altar of them versus us politics and the idolatry of the cult of personality.