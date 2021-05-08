Letter: Thiessen’s past associations reflect in his skewed views

In what twisted narrative was Donald Trump’s presidency a golden age of unity? Marc Thiessen worked for convicted felons Roger Stone and Paul Manafort for five years. He worked another six years for white supremacist Jesse Helms and more recently published a book endorsing torture and assassination. In fact, he’s spent his career whitewashing history. Like his mentors, he is a weak-minded hack with little respect for the truth. Instead the Buffalo News should publish conservative viewpoints that have some credibility.