Letter: Thiessen’s guessing game on successor is aggravating

Marc Thiessen’s column March 5 speculates on who will carry the banner of “Trumpism” going forward. While Thiessen was always a strong supporter of Donald Trump, he now appears to acknowledge that his adoring supporters are exhausted by his four years of chaos. He suggests perhaps Ron DeSantis of Florida or Kristi Noem of South Dakota might pick up Trump’s banner.

I wonder if Thiessen is old enough to remember Joe Stalin, leader of the Soviet Union from 1929 to 1953. As far as I know he is the only other world leader beside Chairman Mao who had a particular type of political practice named for them. “Trumpism” puts Trump in interesting company. As Mitt Romney wisely reminds us we need to nurture and practice sound policy put into party platforms that reflect the party’s political philosophy. Forming cults of personality is a signature feature of dictatorships, as is adoration of political leaders. It has no place in a democracy.