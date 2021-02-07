Letter: Thiessen’s empty claim smacks of political irony

Just read Marc Thiessen’s article on how Joe Biden will be “his” president. He goes along to say how unfair the left treated Donald Trump. And not giving him a chance to govern. Let me remind him that the Republicans controlled both Houses when he was elected and as a result passed a tax giveaway to the rich and exploded our national debt beyond comprehension.

He also lied to the American people about a deadly virus that as of to date has killed more than 400,000 people in this country. Give me proof that the left was responsible for this? No, Mr. Thiessen, Trump didn’t lose because of the left’s “ resistance.” He lost because of his constant lying, incompetence, and just plain stupidity to do the job that he was elected to do. He was a one-man wrecking crew who never listened to advice from people who were smarter than him and then fired them because they told him things that he didn’t want to hear.

Thiessen also mentioned how well the Bush administration treated Barack Obama but failed to mention what Mitch McConnell said about doing everything in his power to “make Barack Obama a one-term president.” It’s funny how Thiessen forgets the things that the right has done to the Democrats but he certainly remembers what we have said along as to what Trump is and what he has done to this country and then spin it to fit his narrative.