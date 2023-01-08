Letter: Thiessen’s efforts to blame the worst on Biden falls short

I’m going to add my thoughts to some previous opinion writers who questioned why The Buffalo News even runs Marc Thiessen’s Fox News-like articles. In the Dec. 31 opinion from him, apparently everything from the cost of gas to the cost of eggs is all Joe Biden’s fault. I don’t have enough space to explain to him supply/demand and all the other components of world economy. Also, by trying to keep our whole military from getting Covid-19 and discharging those Trumpian soldiers who refused to get vaccinated was a terrible thing in his eyes.

Our troops get vaccinations from every sort of disease you can imagine and it was just one other. If Donald Trump and his cultists wouldn’t have been spreading misinformation those soldiers would still be serving. Also, I guess we should have just started dropping nuclear bombs on Russia instead of being cautious and realizing the imminent threat of Vladimir Putin and his threat to the world, according to Thiessen. And Thiessen thinks the Democrats’ strategy for winning the midterms was one of the most cynical, immoral political strategies in memory.

Gee, that is exactly how most Americans would describe Trump’s whole presidency. But I guess Thiessen can’t remember. I could go on and give facts about Thiessen’s complete radical, ultra MAGA opinion but I’m not wasting my time. The majority of Americans know that Biden inherited one of the worst state of affairs our beloved country has ever experienced, and he’s done a magnificent job so far, despite the other party’s fighting him tooth and nail.

Thiessen, why don’t you go work for Fox News where you can join your fellow mis-informants? Shame on you!

Catherine Sandoval

Amherst