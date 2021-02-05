Letter: Thiessen’s comparison misrepresents events

Marc Thiessen’s recent comparison between the violent occupation of the Capitol, aimed at insurrection, and the 2011 peaceful protests at the Wisconsin statehouse, is disinformation pure and simple. The Wisconsin protesters had no intention of subverting the Constitution. They didn’t “run amok.” No one was armed. Not a single window was broken. The head of security at the Wisconsin state house says that the police never felt threatened. My daughter participated in those demonstrations and reported no violence.

Many citizens who took up a place inside the capital waited there to testify against pending legislation. They were not there to destroy the building, let alone to subvert the democratic legislative process. Union-busting Gov. Scott Walker was pushing through a bill to drastically cut education funding and remove the right of collective bargaining from public employees. “Act 10” was protested by large, politically diverse crowds, including teachers, nurses, bus-drivers, off-duty cops and students. Legislators were heckled, but never threatened or harmed, and the business of government went on throughout the demonstrations.