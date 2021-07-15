Letter: Thiessen’s column gives unfounded credit to Trump

Marc Thiessen’s recent column tries dishonestly to give credit to Donald Trump for development of Covid-19 vaccines. The two main vaccines were developed by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, both developed using the mRNA mode. This approach has been worked on for years. Pfizer collaborated with BioNTech (a German company) in 2018 for development of RNA vaccines; they received financial assistance from the German government. Moderna was founded for RNA vaccine development also; its name comes from “mode” plus “RNA.” These vaccines were developed early in 2020 and human testing was being done in March. Operation Warp Speed (OWS) was not signed until May 15, 2020, so credit for the development of these vaccines cannot be given to OWS.

OWS was good legislation, helping with mass production and distribution of the developed vaccines. Can Trump be even given credit for OWS? Trump was consistently downplaying the virus, saying: It is a hoax. No Americans are infected. One American is infected, 15 are infected, but it will disappear – in about a week. It will be gone by Easter. The summer weather will kill it, etc.