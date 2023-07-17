I am writing in response Marc Thiessen’s column arguing that school choice will benefit Black and brown children more than affirmative action. He writes “Instead of trying to help kids at the end of the process by lowering admissions standards, we should be helping them at the start of the process by giving them access to better schools so they can get the education they need.” If you follow his logic to its conclusion, he is saying 1) all children need education, not just some children; 2) the way to provide the education that all children need is to allow some children to access good schools. The remaining children will be left behind in “failing schools.” His solution is based on the assumption that some children – whose parents are not able to advocate for them to attend “good schools” – will be left behind in failing schools and that is acceptable.