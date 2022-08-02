Letter: Thiessen repeatedly misstates Trump’s role in Capitol riot

My letter is in regards to Marc Thiessen’s column titled “People believe the big lie because they do not trust the media.” Once again, he is way off base. Maybe the trust has slipped somewhat but what he fails to mention is that if Donald Trump would have accepted his loss and conceded, we would not be having this conversation. Trump cannot stand the thought of losing, of being a loser at anything, so he would never do what has been done for almost 250 years, take part in the peaceful transfer of power. Instead, he tries every trick in the book to stay in power, including coercing Georgian officials to “find him votes,” basically taking votes away from Joe Biden and giving them to him, citing fraud. He went to court, which is his right, and every one of them threw them out, citing no fraud, certainly not enough to overturn an election he lost. This culminated in him telling his supporters to come to Washington and march to the Capitol. We all know what happened as a result of his rants. Finally, throughout his administration he kept on saying “the media is the enemy of the people.” You say this enough, folks may believe you. Same as saying the election was stolen. It was not. Of course, Thiessen would never mention these points, because they would go against his agenda.