Letter: Thiessen on Biden’s State of the Union address

Recently Marc Thiessen wrote an Op-Ed column suggesting what President Biden should have said regarding Ukraine in his State of the Union address. Surprisingly, I agreed with almost all of it including committing the United States into stronger sanctions on Russian oil and gas and more supplies and armaments for the Ukrainians.

But let’s be real. Had Biden made such announcements those on the right would have vilified him for possibly dragging America into World War III for a country “most Americans couldn’t find on a map.” Remember also that the SOTU address was only five days after the invasion when Russian intentions and actions were still unclear.

I don’t remember reading any similar column before the State of the Union for fear it might be exactly in tune with what Biden might say and no one on the right wants that. Fox News’ Dana Perino criticized the president for calling out a boy with diabetes on what happened to be his birthday for not singing “Happy Birthday” to the young man. When something so small is criticized can anyone imagine a major policy statement on Ukraine that didn’t bring the whole right-wing media machine crashing down on the president? I didn’t think so.