Letter: Thiessen misses the mark with self-serving critique

It was reassuring to see Marc Thiessen state that “Trump is responsible” for “one of the darkest moments in the history of our democracy” after the insurrection in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6. Thiessen, a regular defender and supporter of Trump, then went on to point the finger at the media for failing us an arbiter of facts. I must question to which media he refers.

Thiessen is a regular contributor on Fox News, at least the “news side” of Fox, which leans right to counter the left leaners. What about the “opinion side” of Fox? Thiessen states that Trump was able to convince millions of Americans that they were disenfranchised through electoral fraud. He questioned why so many believed these lies. His answer: because the media lost its credibility.

Which media, Marc? The mainstream media which, admittedly, reports heavily on the negative things that Trump does or the right-wing media who endorse and foment Trump’s lies? I don’t think CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS and mainstream print media were complicit in convincing millions of people that the election was stolen from them. I’m pretty sure that came from Fox (at least the opinion side), Newsmax, and others, including the Rush Limbaughs of the world.