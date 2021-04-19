Letter: Thiessen makes sensible point on Georgia reaction

I rarely agree with Marc Thiessen’s Op-eds, but the April 10 one in The Buffalo News gave me pause. He referred to companies (including MLB) in Georgia pulling back due to new Georgia voting rules. I personally hailed those decisions. But, how would we feel if Buffalo enacted stronger gun controls or “greener“ energy laws, and local companies such as M&T Bank, etc., decided not to support our cultural arts (which they do in great abundance?) The shoe is often on the other foot. Be careful where you walk.