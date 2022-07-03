Letter: Thiessen is, once again, carrying Trump’s water

I refuse to believe that Marc Thiessen can be that dense. He has to know that the threat to our democracy that culminated on Jan. 6, 2021, is not only “the single most important issue facing the country” for Democrats. It is “the single most important issue” for all patriotic Americans. The sad fact is that he does know it but is too frightened to admit it.

The president takes an oath to “preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States of America.” This is precisely what President Trump, not only failed to do, but intentionally tried to subvert. The House Committee is laying out in detail the criminal actions that were taken by Trump in his embarrassing, desperate, but dangerous attempt to cling to the office.

Try a thought experiment. Substitute 2016 and President Obama for 2020 and President Trump. What do you think Thiessen would have written then if there was as much evidence that Barack Obama had tried to pressure state election officials, the Justice Department, and the vice president to overturn the election results and certify Hillary Clinton as president? I think his hair would have been on fire as he called for public hangings. This is his problem. He can’t be objective and still hold to the Republican position that what happened at the Capitol on Jan. 6 was “legitimate political discourse.”

Trump was told many times by his own advisers that there was no fraud and that he had lost the election. He chose instead to listen to drunks and crackpots because they told him what he wanted to hear. He should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Since all Republican politicians want to be “tough on crime,” I see no reason why they shouldn’t agree.

Joseph Riggie

Kenmore