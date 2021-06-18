Letter: Thiessen is misreading Manchin's principles

I have tried to resist writing about Marc Thiessen's op-ed columns but his latest on Joe Manchin converting to the Republican Party was irresistible.

Perhaps someone as amoral as Thiessen can't understand why someone who voted to convict Trump (twice) on articles of impeachment might not be receptive to a suggestion that if he converted, Trump himself would support and campaign for him.

Manchin's disagreements with Democratic leadership are on policy, not principle. His disagreements with Trump stem from him being a threat to democracy.

Thiessen also insists on always citing the "radical agenda" of Democrats as if it were all one word. There are other adjectives available (liberal, popular, much needed, etc.) Fortunately, there is no need for adjectives for the Republican agenda as it consists only of tax cuts for the rich and unswerving loyalty to Trump. At least it's easy to remember.

Dave Kocak

Kenmore