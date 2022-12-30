Letter: Thiessen is late in condemning Trump

I see columnist Marc Thiessen has finally seen the light concerning Donald Trump. It only took him until Trump denounced the Constitution, wanting to get rid of it. He defended his actions while in office and praised him for being such a wonderful "President." He ignored his hateful rhetoric, his making light of Covid-19 (suggesting bleach, light and other nonsensical methods to fight the virus).

Trump wouldn't encourage mask wearing or social distancing, saying this virus would just go away. He gave tax cuts to the wealthy. He separated parents from their children at the border. He turned most of the Republican party into the image of himself. He refused to concede an election he clearly lost, trying to get election officials to find him votes. He went to multiple courts to overturn the election which they threw out.

All this resulted in his calling his mob to the Capitol to contest the election with deadly and dangerous results. On top of this, he stole top secret documents from the White House and took them to his residence. He fought returning them.

Yet, Thiessen decided, after all this, Trump's denial of the Constitution finally did it for him, acknowledging what most of us already knew, that he was unfit for office. He was unfit before he got into the White House. He has always been a shady, devious character. I could go on, but I think I've made my point. I guess there are miracles. Will wonders never cease.

Susan Higgins

Buffalo