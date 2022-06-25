Letter: Thiessen is ignoring facts on climate change

It is thoroughly bizarre that The Buffalo News is giving editorial space to a thorough-going climate denialist like Marc Thiessen, never mind that he’s a knee-jerk Democrat-blamer. If you’re going to start by ignoring reams of data – and personal experience – that show we’re already in a climate catastrophe, and one that includes significant heat death from record heat waves, there’s nowhere to go from there. (Are heat waves becoming more frequent? Google it.)
As the Washington Post article he references shows clearly, it is climate change that represents the greatest challenge to our electrical system, one that has been long anticipated. Our current energy crisis also has roots in massive disinvestment in utility infrastructure, and the deregulation that lead to a lack of national planning. Today, climate-based drought threatens also hydropower, as well as water-requiring natural gas and nuclear plants.
Sandra Ebert
Amherst