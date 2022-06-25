Letter: Thiessen is ignoring facts on climate change

It is thoroughly bizarre that The Buffalo News is giving editorial space to a thorough-going climate denialist like Marc Thiessen, never mind that he’s a knee-jerk Democrat-blamer. If you’re going to start by ignoring reams of data – and personal experience – that show we’re already in a climate catastrophe, and one that includes significant heat death from record heat waves, there’s nowhere to go from there. (Are heat waves becoming more frequent? Google it.)