Letter: Thiessen inaccurately pardons himself in crime

Given all that has happened over the last several months, culminating in the assault on the people’s house in Washington, I am not sure what I find more appalling. I refer to the opinion piece by Marc Thiessen that appeared in The News recently. In it, Thiessen, a heretofore unapologetic shill for Donald Trump seems to eloquently take him to task for his incendiary role in inciting the act of insurrection we witnessed. He then has the gall to place the true blame on the “media” for promoting Trump’s lies that a portion of the populace bought into.