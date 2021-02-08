Letter: Thiessen inaccurately pardons himself in crime

Given all that has happened over the last several months, culminating in the assault on the people’s house in Washington, I am not sure what I find more appalling. I refer to the opinion piece by Marc Thiessen that appeared in The News recently. In it, Thiessen, a heretofore unapologetic shill for Donald Trump seems to eloquently take him to task for his incendiary role in inciting the act of insurrection we witnessed. He then has the gall to place the true blame on the “media” for promoting Trump’s lies that a portion of the populace bought into.
There has been no bigger cheerleader and promoter of this toxic Kool-Aid in the fourth estate over the last few years than Thiessen. Like the loyalists that stormed the Capitol, Thiessen has been loath to cloud the issue with facts in his missives. To then absolve himself and blame the media is the height of arrogance and hubris. I suggest he re-reread some of his earlier columns. I have no illusions he will nor do I truly care as to his illumination.
Mark O’Brien
Grand Island