Letter: Thiessen has no standing to criticize Biden on Putin

Syndicated columnist Marc Thiessen’s Jan. 28 opinion piece in The Buffalo News was titled “If Biden can’t stand up to Germany, how can he stand up to Putin?” It’s laughably ironic that Thiessen is calling President Biden weak on Vladimir Putin, when Thiessen hasn’t found even an ounce of courage to stand up to Donald Trump, Putin’s most outspoken enabler and cheerleader over the past six years. Where was Thiessen’s condemnation of President Trump’s groveling appeasement of Putin at the Helsinki summit in 2018?

If Thiessen is so concerned about Putin’s imminent invasion of Ukraine, where was Thiessen’s outrage when Trump summoned his MAGA troops into Washington and incited them into violently invading the Capitol in an attempted overthrow of the government of the United States? Thiessen has no problem acting tough on the authoritarian in the Kremlin but melts into a spineless, sniveling slug when it comes to standing up to the authoritarian in Mar-a-Lago. Why hasn’t Thiessen directed his ire against conspiratorial seditionists and autocratic acolytes such as Tucker Carlson of Fox News who openly sides with Putin and the Russians regarding the Ukraine crisis? Until the day comes when Thiessen finds the courage to condemn the authoritarian mouthpieces of Fox News and their golden idol, Donald Trump, then Marc Thiessen has no standing to criticize Biden as being unable to stand up to Putin.