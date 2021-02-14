Letter: Thiessen has no clear understanding of Trump

I have disagreed with Marc Thiessen’s columns regarding Donald Trump much more often than agree with them, but until the Jan. 22 column I would not have considered him naïve.

Two takeaways I had from the column were, one, that Thiessen considered that at some point Trump occupied some moral high ground, and two, his surprise at Trump’s post-election behavior. I couldn’t imagine Trump acting otherwise.

He said it was statistically impossible for him to lose, and if he did then the election was rigged. How could he concede? To concede would mean to admit to lying and anyone who has followed him or fact-checked him for the past four years knows he would never do that.