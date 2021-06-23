Letter: Thiessen has it wrong when it comes to Omar

The relentless attacks on Ilhan Omar are nothing new, but their inaccuracy and disingenuity have grown more apparent as desperation grows. Marc Thiessen is following the Jeremy Corbyn playbook in an attempt to replicate the Tory’s success.

First off, Omar is not some all controlling member of the Democratic party. She is deeply popular among critical demographics of the democratic populous, but the actual establishment does not share her worldview. If Joe Biden or Nancy Pelosi could snap their fingers and have her disappear and replace her with a moderate neoliberal, they would not hesitate.

Secondly, criticizing Israel is not equitable to antisemitism. If one were to follow the teachings of the Torah, they would be left no choice but to vehemently denounce the Israeli occupation of Palestine. My Jewish values have taught me there is no other choice.

Lastly, if this country was just a little bit more moral, they would use Rep. Omar as an advertisement for America. Her bravery and principled approach to policy, along with her background as a refugee, should inspire us, not infuriate us.

Nathan Sommer

Buffalo