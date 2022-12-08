Letter: Thiessen has it wrong on climate reparations

Marc Thiessen’s criticisms of “climate reparations,” published Nov. 26, depend on numerous half-truths and misleading comparisons. Space here permits addressing one of each.

Firstly, Thiessen celebrates recent global poverty rate reductions that are, indisputably, aided by fossil fuels. While I share his exuberance over that progress, I lament the longer-term harms of burning those fuels, that he neglects mentioning: collapsing infrastructure, sea level rise, proliferating diseases, food supply risks, killer storms, etc.

Secondly, Thiessen claims the costs of unspecified “extreme netzero climate policies,” over an unspecified time period, would far exceed those of “doing nothing,” over 2023-2052. Without greater detail, this claim cannot be challenged or confirmed. Regardless, though, he might examine the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (EICDA, HR2307). It would add a fee to fossil fuels where they enter the economy, and pay the proceeds to all US citizens in equal shares, for them to use as they wish. By incentivizing the transition to clean energy, it would reduce carbon pollution by an estimated 50% in nine years. 60% of citizens would receive more in shares than they pay in higher energy bills.

EICDA is carbon pricing program. A 2020 analysis of such programs in the EU found that they slightly increased both GDP and job growth. A 2013 review by Resources for The Future held that the impact of various carbon tax plans on the US’s GDP would be “trivially small.” Even more impressively, EICDA’s net benefits would be much larger, since these studies did not account for the savings we would realize by avoiding fossil fuel damages.

America can lead the world in technology innovation. With EICDA, the government sets the direction, and businesses respond, providing abundant, affordable, and reliable clean energy. This clean energy innovation will drive us faster toward a better world.

Andrew Hartley

Elma