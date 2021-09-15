Letter: Thiessen gets it wrong; this time on Biden and 9/11

Regarding Marc Thiessen’s column on President Biden and his appearance at 9/11 memorials, he makes some valid points, but as usual he can’t stop there. A final withdrawal from Afghanistan was never going to be easy (see Saigon 1975) but we still managed to do a poor job of it. Too quick, too many left behind and worse.

His description of the Taliban “allowing” a suicide bomber through checkpoints has no factual basis nor does his claim that we left so abruptly so “he could bask in the glory of having ended America’s longest war by the anniversary of the attacks that necessitated it.” Timing events to “bask in the glory” is something Thiessen’s preferred president did regularly, not Biden.

Speaking of the former president, is it his lies about being at Ground Zero right after the attacks (no one remembers him) or his lies about the cheering Muslims in Jersey City watching the Twin Towers come down that disqualify him from attending the ceremonies, or is it both? Not important as he has chosen on this solemn day to do commentary on a casino boxing match.

He’s your guy Marc. I’ll stick with Biden.

Dave Kocak

Kenmore