Letter: Thiessen finally clears his lenses and sees Trump

In a recent column Marc Thiessen called for the Republican Party to renounce Donald Trump because the last straw was calling for the termination of the Constitution. Many other rabid Trump supporters expressed shock at the comments by the former president. As Thiessen’s rhetoric progressed, however, it became clear that the real reason for now denying Trump the spotlight: he’s no longer a winner. Scruples be damned!
Trump has always used whatever tools at hand to get elected and most Republicans followed suit. He has never followed rules, laws, protocol or ethics in his pursuit of raw power. From day one he tried to convince the president of Mexico to lie and say he would finance a wall between our two countries even though it would not happen. He tried to intimidate the president of Ukraine to come up with dirt on the Biden family in exchange for arms. He threatened to fire Christopher Wray for his “lack of loyalty.” He concluded there were fine people on both sides after the Unite the Right march in Charlottesville giving a subtle endorsement to white supremacy. He concluded that Vladimir Putin was trustworthy and they had a great relationship but somehow didn’t make an effort to extricate Paul Whelan from Communist incarceration. He waited until late in the day on January 6 to call off his “goon squad” and has said he’d grant amnesty to those charged with the death and destruction in the capital. He absconded with documents that belong to the National Archives including top security papers that he claimed belonged to him personally. He never divested himself of his business interests that are coming to the forefront as committing tax fraud and now surrounds himself with antisemites and white nationalists. He refused to graciously accept defeat in the 2020 election embroiling the country in turmoil (his favorite tour de force).
People are also reading…
Sorry Marc, you exposed your true colors in the statement “fellow conservatives, it’s time to move on because Trump is unstable, AND because he cannot win.” He’s always been unstable but suddenly Thiessen is seeing the emperor naked.
Helen Shoff
West Seneca