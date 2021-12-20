Letter: Thiessen exemplifies history’s amateur hour

Yet again we have raw amateurs, who seemingly have never cracked a history book, pontificating on American foreign policy. Of course I speak of the recent effort of Marc Thiessen, who has not come far since his days of being a hack speechwriter for the Bismarck of modern times, Donald Rumsfeld. That genius presided over the destruction of Iraq, with the loss of 900,000 Iraqi civilians, in a mad search for weapons of mass destruction that never existed.

Now Thiessen drags Neville Chamberlain into the mix, comparing the recent events in Ukraine to the Gathering Storm of the late 1930s, which is about as ahistorical as an amateur can get. I guess there are some, even in 2021, who never met a war they did not like.

Chamberlain, like most sane statesmen in the 1930s, was haunted by memories of 38 million dead, wounded, and missing in the “Great War” of 1914-1918. To imply that he was weak or pro-Nazi is absolute rubbish; I know, I wrote the book. He gave Britain and the West a year to rearm, the key to victory in 1940’s Battle of Britain. Churchill took over in May 1940, and the road to victory was straight ahead.