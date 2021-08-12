Letter: Thiessen continues to spout falsehoods on virus effects

The latest Covid-19 virus mutation is the Lambda variant – the 11th – so far. Many people are aware that the virus mutates and are aware of the dangers, especially with Delta. Marc Thiessen is apparently not one of them.

His July 30 column states that the rise in cases among the unvaccinated “poses no serious threat” to others.

It is the unvaccinated that almost entirely host the virus, where it will replicate and continue to mutate. One of these unvaccinated can eventually host the creation of a really nasty variant.

You’ve heard of Typhoid Mary. There could well be a Covid-19 Mary (or Larry) where not just thousands, but tens of thousands lose their lives.

He states people have the right to take risks with their health. They do not have the right to risk the health of others.

He states “no official government data” has shown a healthy child has died from Covid-19. How official does he want it?

His Aug. 6 column states people who have survived Covid-19 have better immunity than the vaccinated. Not so. Many centers and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend vaccination for these survivors.