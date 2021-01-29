Letter: Thiessen column surprises. Now, how long will it last?

Who wrote Marc Thiessen’s column in the Jan. 9 paper? Not believing it was written by him, I read it as the headline was what us non-President of the United States people had been warning for months, saying for years.
Now suddenly, Donald Trump apologists are realizing, painfully, that they have been in his rabbit hole to wonderland for too long. Now they are trying to dig out from this mess and morass of an immoral, incendiary figure? Now they see what more reasonable, sensible, sane folks have been saying for a long time. For Thiessen to blame the media was rich. He asked “why did so many believe his lies?” Why did Thiessen?
Truth has been stranger than fiction these past several years and dishearteningly so in the past several days to the whiplashing, seditious last several hours since Jan. 6. Thiessen suggests “an examination of conscience on all sides” would perhaps improve unity. To paraphrase a quote by a rather famous wise woman, Eleanor Roosevelt, small minds talk about people, average minds talk about events, and great minds talk about ideas. So now let’s have more yesses, more pleases, and more thank yous in our daily discourse on bigger things, wiser things and hopefully better things with the Biden administration, rather than the toxic cult driven miasma of personality politics. And it seems like Thiessen wants to come out of the Alice’s rabbit hole and that is a good thing.