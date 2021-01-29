Letter: Thiessen column surprises. Now, how long will it last?

Who wrote Marc Thiessen’s column in the Jan. 9 paper? Not believing it was written by him, I read it as the headline was what us non-President of the United States people had been warning for months, saying for years.

Now suddenly, Donald Trump apologists are realizing, painfully, that they have been in his rabbit hole to wonderland for too long. Now they are trying to dig out from this mess and morass of an immoral, incendiary figure? Now they see what more reasonable, sensible, sane folks have been saying for a long time. For Thiessen to blame the media was rich. He asked “why did so many believe his lies?” Why did Thiessen?