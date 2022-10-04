Letter: Thiessen cannot be serious on DeSantis as ‘presidential’

Marc Thiessen’s column stating that Florida Gov. DeSantis was acting presidential was absolutely ludicrous. DeSantis is a perfect example of the stunning hypocrisy of the Republican Party. They all want the government out of their lives until they need help. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is in fact the government and it is funded by the taxes that we all pay. Most of the recent weather-related disasters have been in red states and FEMA is right there to help. In 2012, when DeSantis was a congressman, he joined 66 other Republicans to vote against an aid package for victims of Hurricane Sandy, which struck New York and New Jersey, and he recently misused $12 million on his childish political stunt, for which a sheriff in Texas is starting a criminal investigation. Also, Florida’s two Republican senators recently voted against increased funding for FEMA and are now demanding that Washington send aid.
People are also reading…
I noticed that columns by a few of my favorite opinion writers, Leonard Pitts, Jr. (a liberal), and Michael Gerson (a true conservative) are appearing less frequently, but Thiessen’s columns are appearing more often. His columns are a waste of ink and paper. I have never seen a letter to this column praising him or agreeing with him. In fact, a recent writer referred to Thiessen as a “pretzel logician,” a perfect description of him. It’s time for The Buffalo News to drop Thiessen’s columns completely.
Elizabeth Cassell
Kenmore