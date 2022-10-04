Letter: Thiessen cannot be serious on DeSantis as ‘presidential’

Marc Thiessen’s column stating that Florida Gov. DeSantis was acting presidential was absolutely ludicrous. DeSantis is a perfect example of the stunning hypocrisy of the Republican Party. They all want the government out of their lives until they need help. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is in fact the government and it is funded by the taxes that we all pay. Most of the recent weather-related disasters have been in red states and FEMA is right there to help. In 2012, when DeSantis was a congressman, he joined 66 other Republicans to vote against an aid package for victims of Hurricane Sandy, which struck New York and New Jersey, and he recently misused $12 million on his childish political stunt, for which a sheriff in Texas is starting a criminal investigation. Also, Florida’s two Republican senators recently voted against increased funding for FEMA and are now demanding that Washington send aid.