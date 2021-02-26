Letter: Thiessen, along with others should be read and debated

Several contributors to Everybody’s Column have opined that Marc Thiessen’s column should no longer be printed in The Buffalo News. I find it enlightening to read a variety of opinions on current issues, and enjoy reading Thiessen as well as George Will, Froma Harrop, Susan Estrich, to name a few. It is my opinion that Thiessen can present new and unique ways of looking at recent events.

The corrosive political polarization so evident today tends to be suffused with anger. Such polarization is caused in part by a lack of openness to new ideas and different perspectives, and from a belief that one already holds the “correct” point of view. This results in a lack of willingness to tolerate other perspectives. I certainly hope that The News will continue to print diverse opinions, to include Thiessen.