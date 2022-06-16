Letter: These young adults should be treated as such

So much has been written about the Second Amendment and gun violence that we are missing a very important point - and it has been mentioned barely at all in the major media.

Most of the mass shooters have been unemployed young men. The Founding Fathers could never have imagined a time when healthy 16, 17, 18, 19 and even 20 year-olds were not holding down a job. Being unemployed in the 1700s meant you were so sick or old and feeble that you could not function as an adult in society.

Being physically mature equaled being capable of contributing to your family and community. It still should. Let's stop referring to those who are 13 and over as children, and treat them as young adults. Both in our homes, our communities, and in the court of law.

Diane Temple

Tonawanda