Letter: These weapons should not be sold, period

Every day when I read the news on the internet, newspaper or watch it on TV, it’s the same thing a mass shooting. People killed and wounded. When is this going to end?

I am happy to hear that our politicians are making the gun laws tougher. But come on, who really thinks that changing the age limit from 18 to 21 is going to make it better? Some people are still immature when they turn twenty-one.

These semi-automatic rifles and assault rifles do not belong in the hands of young people or any private citizen for that matter.

We need to totally ban the sale of these weapons to the public and remove them from the shelves. These guns should only be for the military and law enforcement. I know that people have the right to bear arms, but nobody needs that kind of fire power to defend a home or shoot a deer. So come on, politicians, stop all the talking about how we should do this or do that. Get into action and just do it now!

There’s been too much bloodshed already. People need to feel safe when they go to church, school or the grocery store.

Paul Murphy

West Seneca