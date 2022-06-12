Letter: These are dark times for society

From Sandy Hook to Charlottesville, Pittsburgh, San Diego, El Paso and beyond, there are twisted, misguided sociopaths, judgments and actions triggered by dark realms of the internet, social media and some right-wing cable broadcasters.

These homicidal maniacs continue to slaughter innocent children, women and men for the offense of having a different skin color or worshiping a non-Christian deity.

According to his 180-page “manifesto,” Gendron consumed white-supremacist content online during his abundance of free time during the pandemic. The assumption is that he’s crazy, he’s out of his mind, but racism, anti-Semitism, neo-Nazism and white supremacy are not mental illnesses, they are learned behaviors.

Rupert Murdoch and his well-paid talking heads at Fox News, predominantly Tucker Carlson, bear responsibility for perpetuating the unhinged “replacement theory” drivel that has increased Fox’s prime-time ratings and gives delusional psychopaths, like Gendron, the reassurance and encouragement they need to carry out their calculated massacres.

The GOP – is that the same party that claims to want to protect the sanctity of life by safeguarding unborn fetuses? They treat living children, our children, and adults, with contempt by stonewalling legislation that would regulate more stringent gun control laws and make semi-automatic assault weapons illegal and inaccessible. Their pandering to the NRA in exchange for campaign funding which increases their probability of being re-elected so they can go back to their Congressional seats and do nothing. They won’t even debate these issues on the Senate floor. The hypocrisy of their tactics are as obvious and explicit as they are contemptible.

The available weapons when the second amendment was written in 1791, were inaccurate single-shot muskets and flintlock pistols. The authors of that amendment could not have imagined a modern day weapon that could fire 600-900 RPM (rounds per minute) or more. Rapid fire military grade weapons with multiple capacity magazines are purposely designed to make sure no one survives taking rounds from one of them. They are weapons of war and have no place on the streets of a complicated and divided civilized society.

James Galbo

Buffalo