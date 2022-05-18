Letter: There's hope for the future despite this tragedy

Condolences to the victims and their families of the horrific tragedy of Saturday. The perpetrator of this heinous act was an evil, sick individual who will be brought to justice. I use the term individual because, thankfully, he is not in the majority of Americans.

The typical American is pictured under the headline "Good Samaritans who rescued ailing driver reunite" on Page B9 of Monday's Buffalo News. Several strangers saw a woman driver in distress and immediately sprang into action to help her and protect innocent bystanders. The photo accompanying the article shows three black men, two white men and a white woman struggling to bring a difficult situation under control. These are the typical Americans who unite to achieve a common goal regardless of race, creed or national origin and thankfully they represent the majority of Americans who are caring and kind. They should give all of us hope for the future!