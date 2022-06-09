 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: There will always be complaints about law enforcement

With the recent nightmare massacre of the 19 kids and 2 adults in Texas, the controversy over police conduct continues. At the risk of being called a “boot licker,” as you are called when any defense of law enforcement is offered, I’d like to offer a few comments.

If you can name an occupation where members are 100% perfect, please send me a memo. Law enforcement appears to have evolved to a react occupation and not a preventative one. Society has a lot to do with this as a largely "anything goes" philosophy seems to be in play.

Also, as you saw with the Erie County Legislature when it voted for probation officers to be assigned to the Galleria Mall to assist in combating the violence there, four legislators voted no and called it racist per a Buffalo News article. Finally, our cities know exactly in which sectors the violence is taking place, but if more officers were assigned to those sectors the cry of racism would be heard.

Seems to be a no win situation to me.

Lou Speranza

Orchard Park

