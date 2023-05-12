What a relief it is to read in your May 4 editorial "Winners and Losers" that not only should nobody be surprised that the New York budget tackles climate issues according to New York law, but that we all should cheer our nation-leading climate action. The profit-motivated gas industry did its best to stem the tide of progress toward a safer future, from making gas stoves a red flag issue to threatening energy unreliability. In fact, the climate crisis is the clear and current danger we must all come together on.

The three gas industry representatives on the Climate Action Council were the only three no votes on its Final Scoping Plan. Those actions speak much louder than anything these companies say about their desire for a cleaner future.

While the All-Electric Building Act was a definite win, slow-walked and nearly derailed as it was, the fact that the NY HEAT (Home Energy Affordability Transition) Act didn’t make it into the budget was a loss, both for a just and sensible gas transition and for consumers’ wallets. With Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie’s support thrown together with Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins’ existing imprimatur, the NY HEAT Act, which would require Public Service Commission regulations to adhere to the climate law and tackle the ever-increasing gas industry subsidy utility customers bear, could pass this session.

Kitty Goldman

Buffalo