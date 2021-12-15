Letter: There are many good reasons to keep Bills in Orchard Park

It will always be “The Ralph.” No matter what you call it, we all have memories of watching the Bills play in Orchard Park. To think of the Bills playing anywhere else on a Sunday sounds ludicrous; even if it’s in downtown Buffalo.

If you’re a Bills fan, then you know tailgating is one of the most important traditions. Currently in Orchard Park there is endless space to tailgate. In downtown Buffalo, the solution would be to block off roads around a new stadium. There would not be as much room for the Bills Mafia to tailgate.

Traffic going to and from a new stadium downtown would be a difficult commute. Parking would cost as much as your ticket to get into the game. The current stadium in Orchard Park is accessible from major highways as well as many side streets. There are many options for parking with reasonable prices.

The best option for the Buffalo Bills is to renovate their current stadium. Adding more seating and adding a roof would be major upgrades. This allows for more spectators, as well as an option for year-round events in the stadium.