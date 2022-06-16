Letter: There are eerie similarities between Musk and another billionaire

Is it my imagination, or does the recent behavior of Elon Musk indicate he's taking a page from the playbook of a certain other "billionaire" and testing the waters for a run for President? There are some obvious similarities between the two men, but some obvious differences, too.

Differences include: Musk's net worth is easy to determine, since he routinely files tax returns. Musk is a self-made man, widely considered a genius (however grudgingly) who founded PayPal and Space X, is CEO of Tesla and may soon own Twitter. Also, he doesn't brag about having hit a triple after being born on third base?

The similarities between the two men inspire political speculation. Both men feel comfortable saying and doing whatever they think will get them headlines, while having no concern whatever that millions of us consider their behavior boorish, abrasive and crass.

Neither seems to feel the least bit embarrassed to be members of the sizeable "let them eat cake" wing of the current Republican and Conservative parties. Both have huge groups of slavish followers, even though only Musk has a respectable personal work ethic and a proven ability to actually provide products and services of value.

There was a time when brashness and near-pathological self-involvement wouldn't be enough to get a man elected to the most powerful job on Earth. That is demonstrably not the case anymore.

John Nelson

Kenmore