Letter: There are better places to do crossword puzzles

I've always enjoyed reading Bob O'Connor's My View columns. But the recent one (May 24) that included doing crossword puzzles during mass caught me off guard. Why would you go to mass and do crossword puzzles?

Maybe it was a joke; I don't know. But when I was in Korea years ago, I saw the celebration of the mass attended by the faithful. Believe me when I say crossword puzzles were far from their minds. I'm sure if they saw Bob, pencil in hand, trying to solve the puzzles they would have bowed and continued in prayer.

Just ponder this. The last supper was the first celebration of the mass. This celebration will last to the end of mankind. Believe me on that. Bob, at the next mass, fill in the blanks with prayers for our grandchildren.

Pat Delaney

Depew

