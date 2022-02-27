Letter: Theatergoers show lack of decorum during play

As a Buffalonian, I am appalled at the actions of many of Shea’s Buffalo theatergoers who abruptly run from their seats, coats in tow, to exit the theater before the curtain call. It is an embarrassment not only to them, but also to this city.

While it was particularly egregious this week with the show “Oklahoma,” given its non-traditional interpretation, it is nonetheless offensive to the show’s cast. As a season ticket holder, I have witnessed this with past shows as well.

Theatergoers enter into a compact where, despite how they think about a performance, they are obliged to acknowledge the incredible talent and effort of the actors – anything less is just an insult.

Martin Mutka

Williamsville