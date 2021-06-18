Letter: The view from Pennsylvania on Cuomo's job performance

In a recent poll of 800 people, 49% said Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo should not resign. Well, how about the other 51%?
One can only wonder just how objective this poll actually was. Of the 800, how many had a family member killed by the Cuomo nursing home scandal? How many of those 800 were related to Cuomo or received a direct paycheck from New York State? One would have to be a total fool to believe that the majority of New York residents want Cuomo to stay in office.
New York State, you are a mess. How bad does your state have to get before you wake up?
Harvey Schwartzmeyer
Coudersport, Pa.