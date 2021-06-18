 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The view from Pennsylvania on Cuomo's job performance
0 comments

Letter: The view from Pennsylvania on Cuomo's job performance

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

In a recent poll of 800 people, 49% said Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo should not resign. Well, how about the other 51%?

One can only wonder just how objective this poll actually was. Of the 800, how many had a family member killed by the Cuomo nursing home scandal? How many of those 800 were related to Cuomo or received a direct paycheck from New York State? One would have to be a total fool to believe that the majority of New York residents want Cuomo to stay in office.

New York State, you are a mess. How bad does your state have to get before you wake up?

Harvey Schwartzmeyer

Coudersport, Pa.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News