Letter: The usual divide with a difference

As the news on the invasion of the Ukraine continues, the usual divide in our country is on display. Some say our country should go all out with military assistance and financial aid. Others say stay out of it and use our NATO membership to assist with our allies. Still others say stay out of it completely and use our military and billions in aid to defend our own southern border and maintain our sovereignty as a nation.

There is a big difference that I am seeing is the divide within the two “sides.” Usually each side is unified taking positions on issues against the other. Now there are contrasting opinions within each side as to what to do. This is a first as far as I can tell. Maybe in a way we are coming together as a nation when our opinions on such an important issue are shared by people that seem to disagree on almost everything. We can only hope.