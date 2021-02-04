Letter: The truth can be tough for a certain ex-president

He will never admit it, but the president brought his recent election defeat upon himself years ago.

It started with his “Russia, if you’re listening” invitation, followed by multiple claims of “rigging” against him as the approaching election was not so encouraging. After his unexpected victory, he still threw out those claims due to losing the popular vote by three million citizens.

For the next four years he pre-emptively created 2020 voting anxiety as he exalted the word “rigging” into the American conscience, as in his “the only way I can lose” speeches. He even kept revisiting the 2016 election and falsely blamed the Obama administration.

Of course, our states reacted to all these claims and anxiety by installing the most inclusive, safe and integrity-filled voting procedures in history. Some of those adjustments were already in progress, due to discriminatory voter suppression in majority Republican states that had been implemented in 2013 and beyond. The 2018 mid-term voting fiasco in Georgia being most famous. Ironically, he literally attempted to rig Georgian election results recently.