As a summer resident and cottage owner in Crystal Beach for the past thirty eight years, I am one of the Americans subjected to this underused property tax. I applied for the tax ID number for Non-Residents and filed the tax form UHT-2900 and paid the tax. What I am led to believe is that the Canadian government’s goal with this new law is to tax those individuals who are flipping residential property.

The UHT 2900 tax form has one question, #260, which requests “In which year did you become an owner of the residential property,” followed by a box to fill in the year. To put it simply, all they had to do is tell the taxpayer to file the return and let him know that he was exempt and is not required to pay the tax, because he is not a flipper. My belief is the individuals who drafted this law knew exactly what they were doing.