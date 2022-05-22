 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: The stadium is being built upon lies

Ron Raccuia, the Pegula's representative, has said the Pegulas had no intention of building the stadium downtown and never considered leaving the Western New York area. It was never in their plans or preference.

Meanwhile, our Governor Hochul and County Executive Polancarz kept our hopes alive that downtown placement was a possibility. All these groups and studies at the feasibility of a downtown stadium that never, according to Raccuia, was ever wanted or considered.

I feel deceived by all of them: Pegulas, Hochul, and Polancarz. We were misled by them to go along with what they planned all along - using our taxpayers' money without input from the taxpayers. The threat of moving out of the area was used to extort us to get what was wanted. The Pegulas never really intended to move the team. I think it's is despicable that the community was deceived and outright lied to.

Andrea Lingenfelter

Buffalo

