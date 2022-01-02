Letter: The solace of history and poetry during the pandemic

This historic pandemic in which we find ourselves trapped, certainly wasn’t the first and certainly won’t be the last. One of the most recent was the AIDS pandemic from, arguably, the timeframe of 2005-2012. I lost friends and people whom I knew quite well. Some were gay, some were not. I think that so many people died, as opposed to other pandemics is because the world’s population has exploded since the Biblical days. Yes, there were pandemics back then, charging forward all the way to the most recent, Covid-19.