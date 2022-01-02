Letter: The solace of history and poetry during the pandemic

This historic pandemic in which we find ourselves trapped, certainly wasn’t the first and certainly won’t be the last. One of the most recent was the AIDS pandemic from, arguably, the timeframe of 2005-2012. I lost friends and people whom I knew quite well. Some were gay, some were not. I think that so many people died, as opposed to other pandemics is because the world’s population has exploded since the Biblical days. Yes, there were pandemics back then, charging forward all the way to the most recent, Covid-19.
History can be painful, but it can also lend hope. When combining my love for history, to my love of poetry, things that don’t seem to make sense, actually do.
The literary work of poetry written by Ellen Bryant Voight, titled Kyrie, is just such a book. It was written about the flu pandemic between 1918 and 1920. I read her words, and although quite tragic, gives me the sense of faith, moving forward and prospering. And you know we will: history is just repeating itself.
Keep safe and healthy.
Bruce A. Shields, Ph.D.
Youngstown