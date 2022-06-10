Letter: The Second Amendment has been distorted beyond reason

The recent disaster at Tops on Jefferson and now at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas seem to signal that we are entering a new, more violent era, if that is even possible. Unless we find a way to end these terrible incidents, we are surely doomed to repeat them.

The military assault rifle must be banned, period. It is a weapon unlike any other and certainly not a “modern sporting rifle.” Specifically, it fires a high velocity round that tumbles as it approaches its target. That allows it to ricochet in the body after striking a bone so it can turn a non-fatal strike into a mortal wound with great efficiency.

This weapon is not only a threat to the public, but to every police officer on patrol. If they are not dressed in SWAT gear or wearing a ballistic helmet, or driving an armored vehicle while on patrol, an angry man with this rifle has the obvious advantage.

The Second Amendment has been co-opted by the NRA and distorted beyond all reason. Read it! How can half of it mean nothing, and the other phrase be blessed by God? It makes no sense.

America must find a solution to this problem, and soon. One hint might be the fact that every other civilized country on earth has banned this weapon. Duh! Another might be the fact that we are not going to run out of angry young men (or angry old men) anytime soon.

Banning the AR-15 will not solve the gun violence problem, but it is a start. Citizens must vote for those who will address this issue responsibly and protect our children.

David Frank

Lancaster